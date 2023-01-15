We also came across some channels that regularly host these right-wing influencers and give them a platform to spread hateful content about Muslims, Khans of Bollywood, and more specifically, the movie Pathaan.



The influencers, in return, share the interviews and other videos from the news channels on their page, for their followers.



For example, a right-wing influencer was interviewed on a channel called The Lankadahan where he talked about boycotting Pathaan because of the song 'Besharam Rang'. A day later, the interview was then shared by Sushil Tiwari on his page. Tiwari has featured on The Lankadahan's channel multiple times to discuss other issues.

The original video received over 1,63,000 views and was shared by more than 700 accounts.

Another channel called Sach Tak News has also hosted several right-wing influencers.



The Lankadahan has over 37,000 followers, and Sach Tak News has over 17 lakh followers. While the former claims to be based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the other claims to be based in Patna, Bihar. However, we noticed that both channels hosted the same people.

The person being interviewed in the pictures above was saying similar things against Pathaan and its actors in both videos.



The right-wing influencer Mohit Raj, of the Hindu Samaj Party, also regularly features on The Lankadahan's channel to speak against Muslims and the Bhim Army.



When not hosting right-wing influencers, the channel conducts vox pops asking people about the boycott campaign, most of whom support it.

On the other hand, Kreately has been continuously posting content targeting Bollywood movies, sometimes focusing on Pathaan. In addition, the page publishes content on how Bollywood is "anti-Hindu."

Other posts target SRK and Padukone for their older statements.

The page posts content mocking SRK for all his promotional activities when not posting about the movie.