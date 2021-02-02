Kejriwal Falls for BKU Leader Naresh Tikait’s Fake Twitter Account

The situation at the Delhi borders – Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu – has been tense since the violence at the farmers’ rally on Republic Day. On Saturday, 30 January, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told news agency ANI, that “the administration has removed basic facilities, including water and electricity supply.”

Following which, a Twitter account (@NareshTikaitBKU), claiming to be a BKU leader and Rakesh Tikait’s brother, Naresh Tikait, thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing basic facilities at the Ghazipur site.

The CM fell for the fake account and replied to the user, stating that he and his party will continue to help the farmers’ agitation.