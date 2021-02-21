Gujarat Polls Underway for 575 Seats in 6 Municipal Corps

Voting for the Gujarat Civic Body Polls started on Sunday, 21 February, at 7 am and is expected to end by 5pm except for those with COVID, who will be given a one-hour window after 5pm to vote, reported The Indian Express.

The counting of votes for the 575 seats in the six municipal corporations – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – will take place on Tuesday, 23 February.