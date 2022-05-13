BJP Leaders Share Pic of Signboard To Falsely Claim Dump Outside Mohalla Clinic

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took to Twitter to share a photograph of a trash-filled plot of land with a board that reads "Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic," to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, we found that the photo only showed a signboard for the clinic, and not the site for one. As per a video shared by a user on Twitter and accessed by The Quint, a functional mohalla clinic is a short walk away from the board seen in the claim.