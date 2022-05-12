Fact-Check: No, This Photo Doesn’t Show a Man Marrying His Own Daughter

The man and the woman are not related to each other.
A viral post showing two photographs of a man and a woman getting married and one showing their marriage registration certificate is being shared on social media platforms, with the claim that a man married his daughter after a four-year-long "love affair".
As per the certificate, the incident took place is a village called Vadia in Gujarat's Amreli.
However, the claim is false. Vadia marriage registrar Mahesh Ramani told The Quint that the bride and groom belonged to different castes and could not be related. The certificate shared in the claim also shows that the bride and the groom have different fathers, hence cannot be father and daughter.
The set of photos is being shared with text in Hindi, which states that after a love affair lasting four years, a man wed his daughter as he was in love with her.
We saw that the couple's marriage registration certificate was also shared with the claim.
On observing the document that showed a photograph of the pair, we saw that the groom Dineshkumar Chadotara was named as the son of one Babulal Chadotara.
The bride, Shitalben Zapadiya, was identified as the daughter of Dasharathbhai Zapadiya.
The document clearly mentions the names of their fathers.
The certificate noted that the marriage was registered on 4 April 2022 in Vadia, a village in Amreli, Gujarat.
Taking a cue from this, we contacted the Sarpanch of Vadia, Manishbhai Dholariya, who rubbished the claim.
We found a report on local Gujarati news sites which mentioned that the girl fell in love with a man of her father's age. According to the reports, the man is a resident of Botad and the woman hails from Surendranagar.
Clearly, the claim that the bride and groom are father and daughter is false. According to the village chief and the marriage certificate, Dineshkumar and Shitalben are not related to each other.
