Fact-Check: No, This Photo Doesn’t Show a Man Marrying His Own Daughter

A viral post showing two photographs of a man and a woman getting married and one showing their marriage registration certificate is being shared on social media platforms, with the claim that a man married his daughter after a four-year-long "love affair".

As per the certificate, the incident took place is a village called Vadia in Gujarat's Amreli.

However, the claim is false. Vadia marriage registrar Mahesh Ramani told The Quint that the bride and groom belonged to different castes and could not be related. The certificate shared in the claim also shows that the bride and the groom have different fathers, hence cannot be father and daughter.