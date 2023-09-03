This Image Does Not Show Fans Displaying BJP Flag At Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Match

An image showing a person displaying the Indian flag, while another is seen holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag is being shared as a recent incident from the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 Asia Cup.

The match was held at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 2 September.

What have users said?: Those sharing the image said, "Congress supporters are watching match with Tricolour flag. BJP supporters are watching a match with the BJP flag. This is a clear difference in ideology. #INDvsPAK."