Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Video of Surat Police Thrashing Two People Passed Off as Recent

Fact-Check: Old Video of Surat Police Thrashing Two People Passed Off as Recent

We found that the video dates back to December 2015, when Surat police thrashed two alleged eve-teasers.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely shared as recent.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely shared as recent.</p></div>

(Content Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)

A video which shows a person brutally thrashing two people, while a police personnel is seen standing and watching the entire incident, is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from Gujarat.

What are users claiming?: People shared the video with a caption that said, "In Gujarat, some Muslim jihadi was harassing a Hindu girl on Rakshabandhan. Gujarat Police gave him on-the-spot treatment."

An archive of the post can be found here.

We received a query about the viral video on our WhatsApp tipline. You can view similar archives of such posts here, here, here, and here.

Are these claims true?: No, the video could be traced back to at least December 2015 and is reportedly from Gujarat's Limbayat. It shows Surat police beating two people — Nadeem and Kadir — on the allegation of eve-teasing.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Screenshot Doesn’t Show Washington Post’s Take On Chandrayaan-3

How did we find that out?: Using a video verification tool, InVID WeVerify, we extracted several keyframes from the video and performed a reverse image search on them.

  • We came across a longer version of the viral video uploaded on the verified channel of India Today.

  • It was uploaded on 9 December 2015. The description of the video said, "Gujarat police brutally thrashed alleged eve-teasers using lathis on the streets of Surat."

  • The report mentioned that two people who were accused of eve-teasing were made to lie on police vehicle and were then thrashed with sticks in Gujarat's Surat.

  • Further, we found a news report published on the official YouTube channel of ABP News.

  • The video was uploaded on 9 December 2015 and was titled "Surat police beat up two alleged eve teasers publicly."

  • The report mentioned that the incident happened in Limbayat region of the state.

  • It mentioned that according to the police the two people who were beaten on the allegation of eve-teasing were named Nadeem and Kadir.

The video's description mentioned that the duo were beaten in the middle of the road.

Conclusion: The video dates back to 2015 and is being falsely shared as a recent incident from Gujarat.

Also ReadNo, ISRO Chief S Somanath Did Not Visit RSS Office After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT