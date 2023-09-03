Fact-Check: Old Video of Surat Police Thrashing Two People Passed Off as Recent

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being falsely shared as recent.
(Content Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A video which shows a person brutally thrashing two people, while a police personnel is seen standing and watching the entire incident, is going viral on the internet as a recent incident from Gujarat.
What are users claiming?: People shared the video with a caption that said, "In Gujarat, some Muslim jihadi was harassing a Hindu girl on Rakshabandhan. Gujarat Police gave him on-the-spot treatment."
We received a query about the viral video on our WhatsApp tipline. You can view similar archives of such posts here, here, here, and here.
Are these claims true?: No, the video could be traced back to at least December 2015 and is reportedly from Gujarat's Limbayat. It shows Surat police beating two people — Nadeem and Kadir — on the allegation of eve-teasing.
How did we find that out?: Using a video verification tool, InVID WeVerify, we extracted several keyframes from the video and performed a reverse image search on them.
We came across a longer version of the viral video uploaded on the verified channel of India Today.
It was uploaded on 9 December 2015. The description of the video said, "Gujarat police brutally thrashed alleged eve-teasers using lathis on the streets of Surat."
The report mentioned that two people who were accused of eve-teasing were made to lie on police vehicle and were then thrashed with sticks in Gujarat's Surat.
Further, we found a news report published on the official YouTube channel of ABP News.
The video was uploaded on 9 December 2015 and was titled "Surat police beat up two alleged eve teasers publicly."
The report mentioned that the incident happened in Limbayat region of the state.
It mentioned that according to the police the two people who were beaten on the allegation of eve-teasing were named Nadeem and Kadir.
The video's description mentioned that the duo were beaten in the middle of the road.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2015 and is being falsely shared as a recent incident from Gujarat.
