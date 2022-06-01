No, Meerut Police Did Not Put Up a Banner Denying Entry to BJP Workers

A photograph of a red banner with the text, “BJP workers are not allowed to enter the police station” in Hindi, put up outside the Medical College police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh is being widely shared on social media platforms.

The banner, which carries station incharge Sant Sharan Singh’s name, is being shared to claim that the police put up the banner outside the station.

However, the claim is false.

Speaking to The Quint, Sant Sharan Singh said that a group of people – who were dissatisfied with the police’s approach of handling a property dispute – sat to protest outside the station. He added that some “anti-social elements” put the poster up, who were later arrested.