No, History Books Don't Only Teach About the Mughal Dynasty in Schools

Fact-Check | The history books from class VI to XII, include lessons about several rulers of India, including the Mughals, Vijayanagara, Maratha, Samudragupta and Ashoka empires.
A claim going viral on social media states that only the history of the Mughal Empire is taught in schools. The claim goes on to say that the history of empires like Maratha, Rajput, Ahom and Chola is not taught in schools.
The Quint's WebQoof team scoured through the history books of the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) to check this claim. We found that the history books from class VI to XII, include lessons about several rulers of India, including the Mughals, Vijayanagara, Maratha, Samudragupta and Ashoka empires.
It is, however, not the first time such claims have been made. The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several claim around this and also written about how such claims are being used to distort historical facts.
CLAIM
The claim was made on Twitter by content creators Abhi and Niyu (@abhiandniyu).
"Everyone knows Babar's legacy by heart. We were taught in schools. One can still recite all the Mughal kings. It is time we learn abt others [sic], " said their tweet.
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We checked digital version of the history books by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) and found that the claims made in the viral message are false.
The class XII book prepared by the NCERT titled, "Themes in Indian History-II" talks about the Vijayanagara Empire that lasted from the 14th century to the 16th century in Chapter 3. The next chapter in the book talks about the Mughal Empire.
Chapter three from Themes in Indian History-II.
The second chapter of NCERT's Class VII history book "Our Pasts II" titled "New kings and their kingdoms", mentions many dynasties including Chahman, Gurjar, Chandel and Parmar.
A map showing the spread of different dynasties in India.
The book then goes on to explore the cultures of each dynasty in detail.
Cultures of different dynasties.
The Marathas and Rajputs find mention in the 10th chapter of the book Class VII book called "Our Past-II". In this chapter, those dynasties that helped in shrinking the Mughal Empire or created problems for them find a mention.
The Marathas and Rajputs find mention in the 10th chapter of the book Class VII book called "Our Past-II".
The history book of NCERT class VI called "Our Pasts-I" talks about kingdoms ruled by other kings, and the systems they implemented.
In the fifth chapter of the book, it is said that 2500 years ago, Magadha became the most powerful district of India.
The seventh chapter of this book talks about Emperor Ashoka.
It is clear that the claim being made on social media that only the history of Mughals is taught in the school is false.
The Quint had earlier debunked a similar claim and the fact-check can be read here.
