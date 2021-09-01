No, History Books Don't Only Teach About the Mughal Dynasty in Schools

A claim going viral on social media states that only the history of the Mughal Empire is taught in schools. The claim goes on to say that the history of empires like Maratha, Rajput, Ahom and Chola is not taught in schools.

The Quint's WebQoof team scoured through the history books of the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) to check this claim. We found that the history books from class VI to XII, include lessons about several rulers of India, including the Mughals, Vijayanagara, Maratha, Samudragupta and Ashoka empires.

It is, however, not the first time such claims have been made. The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several claim around this and also written about how such claims are being used to distort historical facts.