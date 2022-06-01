Fact-Check: Image of BJP MLA With Placard Saying 'Go Back Modi' is Edited

Fact-Check | An altered image of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan is being shared to claim that she held a placard that read 'Go Back, Modi'.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
An image of Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly, holding a placard saying 'Go Back, Modi' is being shared massively on social media.
The image is being shared in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for various developmental projects.
However, we found that the image is old and has been morphed to alter the text visible on the placard.
CLAIM
The image shows Vanathi Srinivasan standing in front of the Adiyogi Statue, Coimbatore, with a placard which has 'Go Back Modi' written on it. The photo is being shared with captions like 'We stand with Vanathi' and 'Go Back Modi.'
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the image on Google along with the MLA's name and came across a tweet of hers dated 24 October 2021.
In her tweet, Srinivasan had thanked PM Modi for achieving the 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone and the text on the placard also read, 'India creates history 100 crore vaccination. Thank you Modi Ji.'
A comparison of the original photo and the viral one can be seen below.
The text in the image has been edited.
India reached the milestone of administering one billion vaccines on 21 October 2021, around nine months after the country's inoculation drive began in January last year. The government had conducted grand celebrations to mark the occasion.
Evidently, the image of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan holding a placard reading 'Go Back Modi' is a morphed version of an old photograph.
