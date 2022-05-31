Subhash Chandra To Fight RS Election From Rajasthan as Independent Backed by BJP

Media baron Subhash Chandra on Tuesday, 31 May, filed his nomination from Rajasthan for elections to the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elections to four seats in the upper house of Parliament are due to take place on 10 June. Chandra, who is the chairperson of Essel Group, is the fifth candidate for the election in Rajasthan.

The Congress party has fielded three candidates for the election, namely Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari. The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari.