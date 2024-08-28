Old Image of Muslims Praying in Floodwater Shared as Recent From Bangladesh

advertisement
A photo showing a groups of people from the Muslim community praying while standing in a flooded room is going viral on social media to claim that this is a recent photo from the flood-hit Bangladesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral photo on Google, which led us to an old report shared by International Photo Awards.
It stated that this photo was taken on 8 October 2021 in Satkhira, Bangladesh.
The description also states that this area was affected by floods, and the image shows people praying in a mosque for relief from the disaster.
It also stated that the image was clicked by Bangladeshi photojournalist Sharwar Hussain, who had also shared it on his Instagram profile.
He shared this on 29 March 2022, when the image won second place in the ‘World Water Day Photo Contest’.
We have contacted the photographer for more details, and we will update the story once we receive a response.
2021 floods in Bangladesh: According to the Network for Information, Response, and Preparedness Activities on Disaster (NIRAPAD), six districts in Bangladesh reported heavy damage due to flooding and heavy rainfall in October 2021.
This led to over 60 kilometres of land being flooded, which affected over 38,438 families.
Conclusion: An old image from Bangladesh of people praying while submerged in water is going viral to claim that it is a recent one.
