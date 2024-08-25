Fact-Check: Old Video From Pakistan Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Floods

advertisement
A video of overflowing river is going viral on social media to claim that it is a recent footage from Bangladesh floods.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to an old YouTube video shared on 8 August, which predates the Bangladesh floods.
The title stated that the video is from Tala Gang after heavy rains.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google and this led us to video reports about this incident from 8 August.
Pakistani news channels, HUM News and We News, also shared the same video and stated that this video is from Tala Gang, Pakistan where heavy rainfall has caused havoc.
We reached out Lubna Jerar Naqvi, a fact-checker and a journalist from Pakistan who confirmed to us that this video is from Pakistan.
Naqvi also forwarded us a video report from Dawn that was shared on 1 August.
The video showed the same bridge as seen in the viral video and the titled stated that this visual of flood situation is from Chitral, Pakistan.
Conclusion: An old video from Pakistan showing an overflowing river is being falsely shared as from Bangladesh.
