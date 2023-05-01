No, Babita Phogat Isn't Protesting With Wrestlers After Mocking Anti-CAA Protest

A set of two images is going viral on social media with a claim that former Indian wrestler Babita Phogat who had spoken against the people of Shaheen Bagh who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), is now part of the protesting with Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

One of the images shows two Indian wrestlers – Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik – in tears and another shows a screenshot of a tweet made by Babita Phogat in 2020.

In the tweet, Babita Phogat appeals to people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi while taking a dig at the protestors of Shaheen Bagh.