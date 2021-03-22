Modi’s Pic Taken in Guj Viral As Him Meeting Hindus in Rajasthan

It further stated how his travels across the state of Gujarat increased in early 1980s. “This gave him the opportunity to visit every Taluka and almost every village in the state. This experience came very handy for him both as an organiser and as the Chief Minister,” the article added.

The said article makes no mention of Barmer or Hindus displaced from Pakistan.

While we haven’t been able to find the exact year in which the viral image was taken, with the help of Modi’s official website, we could ascertain that the image was taken in Gujarat and not in Rajasthan’s Barmer.