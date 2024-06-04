No, Asaduddin Owaisi Didn't Say That He Wants PM Modi to Become PM Again

Fact-check: An edited video of Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral to falsely claim that he is hoping for PM Modi to become the prime minister again.
A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral where he can be heard saying that he is hoping for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to become the prime minister again.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google using 'Owaisi says Narendra Modi will not become the Prime Minister'.
This led us to the original version of the viral video shared by India Today on YouTube on 25 May 2024.
This was also shared by Amar Ujala, news agency Asian News International (ANI), Zee Business and News24.
All these video clearly showed Owaisi saying that he is hoping for PM Modi to not become the prime minister again.
Conclusion: An edited video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral to falsely claim that he is hoping for PM Modi to become the prime minister again.
