No, Asaduddin Owaisi Didn't Say That He Wants PM Modi to Become PM Again

This video is clipped, in the original video Owaisi says that he does not wish PM Modi to become the PM again.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An edited video of Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral to falsely claim that he is hoping for PM Modi to become the prime minister again.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An edited video of<strong> </strong>Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral to falsely claim that he is hoping for PM Modi to become the prime minister again.</p></div>
A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral where he can be heard saying that he is hoping for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to become the prime minister again.

What's the truth?: This video is clipped.

  • The original video shows him saying that he hopes that PM Modi does not get elected as the Prime Minister for the third time.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google using 'Owaisi says Narendra Modi will not become the Prime Minister'.

  • This led us to the original version of the viral video shared by India Today on YouTube on 25 May 2024.

  • This was also shared by Amar Ujala, news agency Asian News International (ANI), Zee Business and News24.

  • All these video clearly showed Owaisi saying that he is hoping for PM Modi to not become the prime minister again.

“We hope that Narendra Modi does not become the prime minister of this country for the third time. We are putting efforts into making that happen. Now the country will decide (what will happen)," he says.
Conclusion: An edited video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is going viral to falsely claim that he is hoping for PM Modi to become the prime minister again.

