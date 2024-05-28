Election Dispatch: In PM Modi's Varanasi, Muslims Are Being 'Pushed To The Edge'

It was late April and India had already voted in the first phase of the ongoing general election. And the Assi Ghat, one of Varanasi's most famous ghats, had transformed into a set for live television news.

On particular show on a national Hindi news channel, spokespersons of the BJP, Congress, and BSP were discussing religion, politics, Ram Temple, and elections in Varanasi.

Sita Sahu, 41, sat in the audience, in the front row. Towards the end of the programme, the anchor asked Sahu a question about 'vikas' or development in Varanasi under Modi. "I can't even begin to tell you how much the city has progressed in the last 10 years. This Assi Ghat, where we are standing has become a tourist spot. Earlier, nobody came here because of how unkept it was. And then, let me talk about women..." Sahu said when she was interrupted by a group of angry students from the Benaras Hindu University (BHU), also present in the audience.