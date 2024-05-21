Viral Image Showing Asaduddin Owaisi Holding Lord Ram's Photo Frame is Morphed

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Image Showing Asaduddin Owaisi Holding Lord Ram's Photo Frame is Morphed

The original photo shows Owaisi being presented with a frame of Dr Ambedkar.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An edited photo of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accepting a photo frame of Hindu deity Ram is going viral as real.

|

(Source: The Quint)

An image showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi accepting a photo frame of Hindu deity Ram from a group of people is going viral on social media.

The claim insinuates that Owaisi is resorting to tricks to show respect to Hindu religion because he is not going to win the elections.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image is edited.

  • The original photo dates back to 2018 and shows people from the Dalit community presenting Owaisi with a photo frame of Dr BR Ambedkar.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google.

  • This led us to a Facebook post from April 2018 shared by the official account of Owaisi.

  • The caption stated that the people from Dalit community of Mochi Colony thanked Owaisi for the development of Bahadurpura Constituency in Hyderabad.

  • We noticed that the photo frame showed Dr BR Ambedkar and didn't included lord Ram's image.

Here's a comparison:

The original photo shows Dr Ambedkar's photo.

Conclusion: An edited photo of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accepting a photo frame of Hindu deity Ram is going viral as real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

