Video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Saying ‘Corruption Should Continue’ Is Clipped

But we found that the video is clipped and is being shared without context. The video is taken from a speech that Kejriwal gave at an event celebrating news organisation Lokmat's 50th anniversary in Nagpur, Maharashtra on 8 May 2022.

During the address, the chief minister remarks upon economists' critique of 'freebie governance' and how it will ruin the country, noting that he is yet to see any of them writing about how corruption will ruin it instead.