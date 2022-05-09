No, Manish Sisodia Didn't Say 'People Believe AAP Incites Riots in the Country'

An edited video, in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia can be seen revealing the findings of a survey conducted by the Aam Adami Party (AAP) in the national capital, is being shared on social media.

In the clip, Sisodia can be heard saying, "People are clear that AAP is responsible for hooliganism and riots in the country, AAP has the most number of hooligans in its party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of honest people."

The video has been shared by several, calling it a "blunder". However, the original clip of this heavily edited video debunks this claim.

The original video, which was streamed live on the party's official YouTube channel on 4 May, shows Sisodia as claiming, "People are clear that BJP is responsible for hooliganism and riots in the country and AAP has the most number of honest people."