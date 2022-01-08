JeM Terrorists Surveyed RSS HQ, Security Tightened: Nagpur Commissioner

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists conducted a recce and took photographs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra, said Nagpur Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday, 7 January.

After surveying the Sangh's headquarters, where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat resides along with other top RSS officials, they proceeded to Hedgewar Bhavan in Reshimbagh, he added. After the police received information regarding the survey, security at both these places was tightened.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Kumar said he would not disclose more details about the case for now. However, he said that full information would be shared "at the appropriate time".