JeM Terrorists Surveyed RSS HQ, Security Tightened: Nagpur Commissioner
Kumar said that security had been beefed up at the RSS headquarters as well as the Hedgewar Bhavan.
Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists conducted a recce and took photographs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra, said Nagpur Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday, 7 January.
After surveying the Sangh's headquarters, where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat resides along with other top RSS officials, they proceeded to Hedgewar Bhavan in Reshimbagh, he added. After the police received information regarding the survey, security at both these places was tightened.
Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Kumar said he would not disclose more details about the case for now. However, he said that full information would be shared "at the appropriate time".
"We have filed a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Crime branch is investigating it. Nagpur Police has made no arrest related to this case."Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Police Commissioner
Stating that all vital installations had been secured by the police, Kumar added that the force was ready and capable to combat and neutralise any terrorist attack.
JeM terrorists had come to Nagpur from Srinagar about a month ago and had stayed in the city for a few days. When Nagpur police's crime branch received information regarding this, they formed a special team to search for the people.
