NEET, JEE Exams: Students in Delhi Government Schools to get Free Coaching
The education minister of Delhi announced about the free preparatory coaching for NEET and JEE exams in Delhi.
The Delhi Government will be providing free coaching to the students who are willing to appear for the entrance exams of NEET and JEE.
The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Wednesday that the students who want to make their career in the fields of engineering, medicine and other technical studies will get preparatory coaching free of cost.
As reported by the PTI, the Directorate of Education (DoE) also signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 'Avanti fellows.'
It was announced that 6,000 students from class 11 and 12 selected from the Delhi Government schools will be provided free coaching for the first year.
PTI quoted Sisodia saying, "They will be provided free coaching for the preparation of various entrance examinations, through test series, necessary academic support for these examinations and regular mentoring during preparation."
Sisodia further added, "Earlier, this free coaching program was introduced in a few schools, on a pilot basis, and the results were excellent. More than 160 girls from SC and ST categories are getting free coaching for NEET by experts, under this program."
NEET, JEE Exams Free Coaching: Details
This decision was made considering that 30,000 students have enrolled for science in class 11 and 12 across the Delhi government schools.
Parents are unable to pay for the expensive coaching of JEE and NEET in spite of the dreams of their children.
The Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia believes that the image will change as thousands of students will be prepared in the government schools of Delhi for such exams and they will make India proud globally.
The free coaching initiative will help the students to get admission in the top colleges for their diploma and graduate programs in the fields of STEM, engineering, medicine, Pharmacy, nursing and other technical studies.
