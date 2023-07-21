Misleading Tweet by ANI Gives Communal Spin to Manipur Viral Video Case

News agency Asian News International (ANI), on Thursday, 20 July, put out a misleading tweet about the arrests made in the Manipur viral video case, giving the whole case a communal angle.

Manipur police, on Thursday, said that they had arrested a total of four people after a shocking video showing a mob of men, reportedly from the Meitei community, parading two Kuki-Zo women naked towards a paddy field, went viral on social media on 19 July. While the first arrested person was identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei, the remaining three were not named by the police.