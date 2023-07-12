Fake Letter Viral Claiming ITLF Apologised to Kuki-Zo For Conflict in Manipur

Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) and news outlets The Times of India and India Today North East published a report based on a viral letter to claim that the Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF), a conglomerate of several tribal groups in Manipur, extended an apology to the Kuki-Zo community.
It states that the reason for apology is "misguidance and conflict with Meitei people" in Manipur.
An archive can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archive can be seen here.
(Source: TOI/Screenshot)
This claim is going viral on the internet along with a letter purportedly from ITLF.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What does the letter state?: The letter mentions that ITLF is issuing an apology to 'innocent Kuki Zo People for misguidance and conflict with Meitei people in Manipur'.
It also states that ITLF's actions resulted in 'brainwashing and involvement of innocent Kuki-Zo people' in conflict with the Meitei community.
But the letter is fake: This letter going viral on social media is altered.
We spoke to Ginza Vualzong, ITLF spokesperson, who dismissed the claims about ITLF extending an apology and said that the viral letter is fake.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked ITLF's website and did not find any such press release.
The last PR was shared on 8 July condemning lodging of FIRs against two Kuki Zo leaders for their comments on violence happening in Manipur.
We also noticed that the format of the date in the viral press release and all the press releases by ITLF was incorrect - there was no space between the month and the year.
We reached to ITLF's Spokesperson: We spoke to Ginza Vualzong, ITLF Spokesperson, his signature was also seen on the viral letter.
He clarified that no such letter extending an apology from ITLF to Kuki community has been issued.
"This is a fake letter, we have not issued any apology to Kukis. This is the second time that a fake letter associated with ITLF is going viral online. All our official PRs can be found on our website," Vualzong added.
ITLF's tweet about the fake letter: The forum also tweeted to clarify that this letter is fake and several media outlets are sharing false news.
Conclusion: An edited and fake letter issued in the name of the Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum is going viral to claim that they extended an apology to the Kukis.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)