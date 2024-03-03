This ABP Opinion Poll Survey Predicting 142 Seats for YSRCP Is Fabricated

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This ABP Opinion Poll Survey Predicting 142 Seats for YSRCP Is Fabricated

ABP News took to X to clarify that they have not released the viral graphic and that it is fake.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The graphic is fake and does not show a real opinion poll.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Fact-Check | The graphic is fake and does not show a real opinion poll.
A graphic of an opinion poll purportedly published by ABP News is being shared to claim that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to win 142 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

What does the graphic show?: It further shows that the alliance of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will bag only 33 seats as per the opinion poll.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(More archives of similar posts can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The graphic has been fabricated to make the viral claim.

ABP News clarified on their official X handle that they have not released any such data related to the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the viral graphic and came across a post shared on the official X handle of ABP News.

  • The post was uploaded on 29 February and carried the viral graphic.

  • Its caption said, "A social media post containing and bearing the image of ABP Live is going viral on social media platforms. ABP Network or any other subsidiary has not released any such data regarding Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024."

  • The news organisation also published a report saying that the viral graphic carrying their logo and its English website's name is "completely fabricated and false."

  • It further mentioned that ABP Live and CVoter have not published any such data related to the upcoming state assembly elections.

The report was published on 29 February.

Conclusion: It is clear that the viral opinion poll graphic showing YSRCP winning about 142 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh is false.

