Old Clip of Man Making Controversial Remarks Linked To Ongoing Farmers’ Protests

A video which shows a man in a camouflage uniform making some controversial remarks is being shared with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests.
What are users claiming?: A premium X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video with a caption that said, "A Sikh Farmer warns, 'if our Sikh boys in Indian Army rebel and join the farmers. It will 10 minutes for Pakistan to reach Delhi' #FarmerProtest2024 #Sikh (sic)."
Are these claims true?: Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the ongoing farmers' protests.
How did we find that out?: A Google Lens search led us to a longer version of the viral video shared on a Facebook handle named 'Mini Tv9'.
The video was shared on 30 January 2021 with a caption that said, "Sikh Regiment Warning."
On performing a further reverse image search, we came across a clearer version of the viral video uploaded on an unverified X handle called 'Krutika Varu'.
It was uploaded on 30 January 2021 and its caption suggested that the video was recorded during the then farmers' protests against the three farm laws introduced by the central government.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the context of the video like when and where it was shot, it is clear that the video is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests.
