Old Clip of Man Making Controversial Remarks Linked To Ongoing Farmers’ Protests

A video which shows a man in a camouflage uniform making some controversial remarks is being shared with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests.

What are users claiming?: A premium X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video with a caption that said, "A Sikh Farmer warns, 'if our Sikh boys in Indian Army rebel and join the farmers. It will 10 minutes for Pakistan to reach Delhi' #FarmerProtest2024 #Sikh (sic)."