Edited Image Viral as K Annamalai Receiving 1 Vote at Booth in Coimbatore

Fact-Check | The viral image is edited and is being shared with a misleading context.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image purportedly showing the number of votes received by candidates during the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Elections is being shared to claim that BJP leader K Annamalai received only one vote at a particular booth.
You can view an archive of the post here.
Are these claims true?: No, the viral image has been edited to show Annamalai receiving only one vote at a particular booth in Coimbatore. The original image showed the leader getting about 101 votes.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search and came across a similar image published on an unverified Instagram handle named 'minnambalam'.
The image was posted on 4 June and its caption when translated to English said, "#MinnambalamExclusive: Coimbatore Constituency Status!."
We found that 101 votes next to the CU number 312 and not one as seen in the viral image.
Other sources: Team WebQoof performed an additional reverse image search and found a post shared by the official X handle of Sun News.
Its caption when translated to English said, "#JUSTIN | Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency - First Round Counting DMK Candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar Live..."
The post, which was uploaded on 4 May, showed about 101 votes as opposed to one vote seen in the viral image.
Updates on Coimbatore seat: The BJP leader lost against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ganapathi P Rajkumar by a margin of 1,18,068 votes on the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. You can read our live coverage here for more details.
Conclusion: The image is edited and is being falsely shared to claim that Annamalai receiving only one vote at a particular polling booth in Coimbatore.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined