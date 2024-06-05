Edited Image Viral as K Annamalai Receiving 1 Vote at Booth in Coimbatore

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Image Viral as K Annamalai Receiving 1 Vote at Booth in Coimbatore

We found that the image purportedly showing Annamalai receiving one vote at a booth is edited.
Abhishek Anand
Published:

Fact-Check | The viral image is edited and is being shared with a misleading context.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

An image purportedly showing the number of votes received by candidates during the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Elections is being shared to claim that BJP leader K Annamalai received only one vote at a particular booth.

When this report was being written, the post had garnered over 4.98 lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

Are these claims true?: No, the viral image has been edited to show Annamalai receiving only one vote at a particular booth in Coimbatore. The original image showed the leader getting about 101 votes.

What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search and came across a similar image published on an unverified Instagram handle named 'minnambalam'.

  • The image was posted on 4 June and its caption when translated to English said, "#MinnambalamExclusive: Coimbatore Constituency Status!."

  • We found that 101 votes next to the CU number 312 and not one as seen in the viral image.

Other sources: Team WebQoof performed an additional reverse image search and found a post shared by the official X handle of Sun News.

  • Its caption when translated to English said, "#JUSTIN | Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency - First Round Counting DMK Candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar Live..."

  • The post, which was uploaded on 4 May, showed about 101 votes as opposed to one vote seen in the viral image.

Updates on Coimbatore seat: The BJP leader lost against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ganapathi P Rajkumar by a margin of 1,18,068 votes on the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. You can read our live coverage here for more details.

Conclusion: The image is edited and is being falsely shared to claim that Annamalai receiving only one vote at a particular polling booth in Coimbatore.

