Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, HM Amit Shah Didn’t Say West Bengal Would Ban Alcohol Sale From 30 September

No, HM Amit Shah Didn’t Say West Bengal Would Ban Alcohol Sale From 30 September

The graphic is fake. There is no announcement about liquor sales being banned in West Bengal.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a ban on liquor sales in West Bengal starting 30 September.</p></div>
i

A fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a ban on liquor sales in West Bengal starting 30 September.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A graphic, purportedly made by India Today, carrying a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has gone viral on social media.

The claim: It is being shared to claim that he declared that the sale of alcohol will be banned in West Bengal from 30 September 2026, turning it into a dry state.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the graphic is fabricated and the claim is false. There is no evidence of Shah making such an announcement.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search for the term 'Amit Shah liquor West Bengal', which returned no credible results about any kind of a statement.

  • We combed through India Today's website, Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts, but did not find this graphic or a related news report on any of them.

  • There was no evidence of such a statement on Amit Shah's own account or the Home Ministry's official account either.

  • Taking to X, the Press Information Bureau clarified that the claim made in the graphic was "fake and digitally edited."

Conclusion: A fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a ban on liquor sales in West Bengal starting 30 September.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show John Oliver Criticising PM Modi's Hague Visit? No, It's AI

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT