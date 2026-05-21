Fact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

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A video is going viral on the internet in which a man claims that the Indian Petroleum companies sell petrol in Bhutan at the equivalent of ₹67 per litre, yet in India, they charge ₹100 per litre.
How did we find out?: We could not find any credible sources to support the claim.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original post, uploaded by an Instagram user, singh_sunny1990, on .
We also found out that, according to the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited, the price of petrol in Bhutan is over 105 Ngultrums, which is equivalent to almost 104 Rupees.
PIB's clarification: PIB's fact-checking unit posted a clarification on X stating that the video is old and has been used out of context to mislead citizens.
Conclusion: The claim is false as the price of petroleum in Bhutan is over 104 Rupees.
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