Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

Fact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

The video is old. There are no credible sources to support the claim.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared with the false claim that&nbsp;Indian Petroleum companies sell petrol at a lower rate in Bhutan than in India.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video is being shared with the false claim that Indian Petroleum companies sell petrol at a lower rate in Bhutan than in India. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is going viral on the internet in which a man claims that the Indian Petroleum companies sell petrol in Bhutan at the equivalent of ₹67 per litre, yet in India, they charge ₹100 per litre.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the retail price of petrol in Bhutan averages to more than 104 rupees.

Also ReadProtect Yourself Online With The Quint’s AI-Powered Scamguard Chatbot

How did we find out?: We could not find any credible sources to support the claim.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original post, uploaded by an Instagram user, singh_sunny1990, on 3 March 2026.

The original post was uploaded on 3 March 2026.  

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

The price of petroleum across Bhutan. 

(Source: State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited/Screenshot)

PIB's clarification: PIB's fact-checking unit posted a clarification on X stating that the video is old and has been used out of context to mislead citizens.

PIB clarified that the video is old and is misleading citizens. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false as the price of petroleum in Bhutan is over 104 Rupees.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Workers Causing Havoc in West Bengal

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT