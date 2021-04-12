Inside India’s Anti-Vaxx Telegram Groups, COVID-19 is a Conspiracy

Inside the anti-vaccination groups and channels on Telegram runs a parallel universe that does not believe COVID-19 is real and the coronavirus vaccines are means concocted by “corrupt government officials” and pharmaceutical companies to ‘depopulate’ the earth.

“The COVID-19 “vaccine” is actually an ongoing gene therapy experiment on an unsuspecting populace that is not scheduled to be finished until 31 January 2023,” reads one of the messages in a Telegram Channel of an organisation called ‘Awaken India Movement’.