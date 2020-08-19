Plandemic 2: A Less Viral But Equally Misleading Sequel 

This claim is later repeated by Professor Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Laureate, medical researcher and virologist, who says, “It could be done by somebody very expert in molecular biology I think.” Montagnier has made this claim before as well in a televised interview, a clip of which is also included in the film.

This is a completely false claim that The Quint has debunked before as well, as have many other fact-checkers. The evidence against this claim?

WHO has repeatedly said that this virus is zoonotic in nature, meaning it occurs in and has originated in animals. A study published in reputed journal Nature said that their analyses have showed that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct and that it is “improbable that SARS-CoV-2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of a related SARS-CoV-like coronavirus.”