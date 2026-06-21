Jeff Bezos’ Statement About Water Being Prioritised for AI Over Humans Is Fake!

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After Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke at the VivaTech conference in Paris, France, a statement, allegedly made during the event took to social media by storm.
The claim: People shared posts claiming that Bezos had spoken about Artificial Intelligence needing to be prioritised for water consumption over people, sparking outrage at this alleged statement.
One of AI's biggest criticisms has been about its use of freshwater for cooling its data centres and indirectly generating the massive amounts of electricity it runs on, as researchers found in 2025.
News organisation The Print had also published a similar statement in the report, but later corrected their report. More posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false and the statement is entirely fabricated.
There is no evidence of Bezos making a remark of this nature.
How did we find out the truth?: The reports and posts sharing the claim said that the statement was made at the VivaTech conference in Paris, which was held between 17 and 20 June 2026.
Searching on YouTube, we came across a livestream of Bezos' session, streamed live on the Associated Press' verified YouTube channel.
Bezos spoke about Blue Origin, his astronautic venture, their projects, lunar missions, and their rovers, sharing his long term vision for space exploration, which currently was "moon-first."
He then spoke about space travel, computing, manufacturing, and taking all polluting manufacturing off Earth by using materials from asteroids, to take our "garden planet" back to pre-industrial revolution stages.
Bezos then spoke about Amazon's venture Prometheus, which focuses on creating "artificial general intelligence," to drive innovation and manufacturing.
Speaking about AI, he remarked on the fear about AI taking away jobs, saying that it would create new opportunities and not eliminating work altogether.
Bezos also said that AI should be treated like a powerful tool, focusing on managing harmful uses while allowing innovation and progress to continue.
We then ran a keyword search to check if Bezos had made a similar statement at any point in time, but did not find any credible evidence to support the claim.
The Quint has reached out to Amazon for their inputs and will update this report if and when a response is received.
Conclusion: The quote about Bezos talking about prioritising AI's water consumption over people's needs is fabricated.
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