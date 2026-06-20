Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, An Indian Woman Didn’t Pull a Knife on a Chinese Man To Force Marriage

No, An Indian Woman Didn’t Pull a Knife on a Chinese Man To Force Marriage

The video shows a woman threatening a man in Malaysia. There is no evidence of her being an Indian national.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video from Malaysia is being shared with the false claim that it shows an Indian woman pulling a knife on a Chinese man after he refused to marry her.</p></div>
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A video from Malaysia is being shared with the false claim that it shows an Indian woman pulling a knife on a Chinese man after he refused to marry her.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a man holding a woman's arm to restrain her movement is being widely widely shared on social media.

  • The clip shows the woman with a knife in a crowded place, before being apprehended by security and being restrained during what appears to be a music performance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The claim: The video is being shared with text claiming, "Indian woman Anita Patel pulled a knife at a Chinese man in concert after he refused her marriage proposal as she wanted to get Chinese citizenship for free food facilities (sic)."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The woman was identified as one Shannon Anne-Ooi, and there are no credible sources which state her nationality or the intentions behind her actions.

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How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to a YouTube short shared by Channel News Asia, on 4 May 2026.

  • It said that a woman had been arrested for brandishing a knife during an event called the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on 2 May 2026.

  • Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search with the festival's name and 'knife'.

  • This led us to a report by news website Free Malaysia Today, which said that the woman, identified as one Shannon Anne-Ooi had been arrested, remanded, and then referred to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The report carried the woman's name and it was not Anita Patel.

(Source: Free Malaysia Today/Altered by The Quint)

  • The report added that she was charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place for unlawful purposes, which was punishable by up to two years in prison and whipping, if convicted.

  • Another report by Malay Mail also identified the woman as one Shannon Anne-Ooi, not Anita Patel.

  • Both publications did not mention anything about the woman being Indian or wanting to get married to a Chinese man, establishing that the claim has no basis in fact.

Conclusion: A video of a knife-wielding woman in Malaysia is being shared to falsely claim that it shows an Indian woman threatening a Chinese man after he refused to marry her.

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