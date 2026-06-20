No, An Indian Woman Didn’t Pull a Knife on a Chinese Man To Force Marriage

advertisement
A video showing a man holding a woman's arm to restrain her movement is being widely widely shared on social media.
The clip shows the woman with a knife in a crowded place, before being apprehended by security and being restrained during what appears to be a music performance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The claim: The video is being shared with text claiming, "Indian woman Anita Patel pulled a knife at a Chinese man in concert after he refused her marriage proposal as she wanted to get Chinese citizenship for free food facilities (sic)."
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to a YouTube short shared by Channel News Asia, on 4 May 2026.
It said that a woman had been arrested for brandishing a knife during an event called the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on 2 May 2026.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search with the festival's name and 'knife'.
This led us to a report by news website Free Malaysia Today, which said that the woman, identified as one Shannon Anne-Ooi had been arrested, remanded, and then referred to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
The report added that she was charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place for unlawful purposes, which was punishable by up to two years in prison and whipping, if convicted.
Another report by Malay Mail also identified the woman as one Shannon Anne-Ooi, not Anita Patel.
Both publications did not mention anything about the woman being Indian or wanting to get married to a Chinese man, establishing that the claim has no basis in fact.
Conclusion: A video of a knife-wielding woman in Malaysia is being shared to falsely claim that it shows an Indian woman threatening a Chinese man after he refused to marry her.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)