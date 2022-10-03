RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ Video on Safety Tips Against UPI Fraud is Edited

Two different videos have been altered to make the video from the claim, which appears to show Das speaking about digital wallets.
A video of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das talking about protecting oneself from financial fraud in case their phone gets stolen, by managing digital wallets such as Google Pay, PayTM, and PhonePe, is being widely shared on social media.
However, this video is altered. We found that the visuals of Das’ address were taken from a 2021 video, the audio detailing the process of protecting one’s wallets has been taken from a video uploaded by a content creator Mausam Nagpal
Both these videos have been merged to make it appear as if the Governor was sharing this information.
Social media users are widely sharing the video, that provides tips for securing one’s digital wallets on their smartphones in case of theft.
With the help of keywords, we looked for RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ addresses on the RBI’s YouTube channel, where we came across a video dated 5 May 2021.
Both visuals closely resemble each other.
However, this video had nothing to do with digital wallets or protection against financial fraud. In his address, Das spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges India had faced through it.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for the audio from the claim on social media. On Facebook, we came across a video shared by content creator Mausam Nagpal on 1 August.
The audio track of this video perfectly matches that of the claim.
While the information provided in the video is accurate, we found that it was not shared by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. A video of his address was altered to add the audio track.
