Video From Kolkata ED Raid Viral as 'Cash Seized by NIA From PFI Office'

A video showing bundles of cash being counted by some officials is being shared with a claim that the money was seized during a raid by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at a Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Kerala.

The claim comes after the NIA raided offices and homes of PFI leaders in at least 15 states between 22 and 27 September. A day after the second raid, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the organisation and its associates, which lead to its disbanding.

However, we found that the viral video was from Kolkata, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided six locations in the city and recovered around 18 crores in cash from the promoters of a mobile gaming application called 'E-Nuggets'.