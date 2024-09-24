Edited Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan Getting Married Goes Viral

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan Getting Married Goes Viral

The original photo shows Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar marrying Ayesha Saif Khan.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
i

(Photo: The Quint)

A photo showing Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan together in wedding attire is going viral on social media.

Users sharing the image are also claimed that Rai divorced Bollywood actor and her husband Abhishek Bachchan to get married to Khan.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is an altered image.

  • The original photo shows Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar with Ayesha Saif Khan.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and this led us to an old report shared by India Today on 16 September 2021.

  • The report carried the original image showing Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan getting married.

This report was shared in 2021.

(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

  • According to the report, the couple got married in a private ceremony in London on 22 August 2021 where the bride wore Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Here's a comparison.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Moreover, there has been no official confirmation or a credible report about Rai's divorce or her wedding with Khan.

