AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real Indian Media Coverage About Pakistan

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Social media users are sharing a video, claiming that it shows news coverage about Pakistan mediating the Iran-US negotiations by the Indian media.
The video, which shows an anchor losing his temper over Pakistan allegedly "stopping the war between Iran and US," and India "having to stand on the sidelines" while it happens, is being shared as real footage of an Indian news anchor.
How did we find out the truth?: We watched the video carefully, and noticed that the video had several errors.
There was a spelling error for "BREAKIN NEWS," the logo on the top right and the bottom left corners did not match each other, nearly all text on the screen was gibberish, and the anchor appeared to moved in choppy motion.
All of these errors are typical of AI-generated videos.
To verify this, we ran the audio through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave it an authenticity score of nine out of 100.
We also ran it through Buffalo University's Deepfake-o-Meter, which tests each submission on 10 tools.
Five of its tools showed "HIGH" likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one, while the others showed a moderate likelihood of the same.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared as real footage of Indian media's coverage of Pakistan mediating Iran-US negotiations.
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