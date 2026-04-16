Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real Indian Media Coverage About Pakistan

AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real Indian Media Coverage About Pakistan

The video is an AI-generated one and does not show authentic footage of an Indian news report.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is being shared as real footage of the Indian media's coverage of Pakistan mediating Iran-US negotiations.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is being shared as real footage of the Indian media's coverage of Pakistan mediating Iran-US negotiations.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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Social media users are sharing a video, claiming that it shows news coverage about Pakistan mediating the Iran-US negotiations by the Indian media.

  • The video, which shows an anchor losing his temper over Pakistan allegedly "stopping the war between Iran and US," and India "having to stand on the sidelines" while it happens, is being shared as real footage of an Indian news anchor.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video is an AI-generated one and does not show real footage.

Also Read2006 Video of Rajnath Singh Supporting Mamata Banerjee Shared as Recent Clip

How did we find out the truth?: We watched the video carefully, and noticed that the video had several errors.

  • There was a spelling error for "BREAKIN NEWS," the logo on the top right and the bottom left corners did not match each other, nearly all text on the screen was gibberish, and the anchor appeared to moved in choppy motion.

The video carries multiple errors.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • All of these errors are typical of AI-generated videos.

  • To verify this, we ran the audio through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave it an authenticity score of nine out of 100.

It noted that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

  • We also ran it through Buffalo University's Deepfake-o-Meter, which tests each submission on 10 tools.

  • Five of its tools showed "HIGH" likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one, while the others showed a moderate likelihood of the same.

The video is an AI-generated one.

(Source: Deepfake-o-Meter/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared as real footage of Indian media's coverage of Pakistan mediating Iran-US negotiations.

Also ReadOld Clip of Major Fire Breaking Out Falsely Linked to Workers’ Protest in Noida

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