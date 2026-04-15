Video of India Today Report on JD Vance Not Reaching Pakistan Is a Deepfake

A video has been going viral on social media claiming that US Vice President JD Vance's plane will turn back and not reach Pakistan.
What did the video show?: The video shows English TV news channel India Today's anchor Gaurav Sawant reporting that, according to Israeli sources, US Vice President JD Vance will not reach Pakistan and that he will divert his plane and go back to the USA.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens; however, we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.
This led us to run the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, which showed that the video was generated using AI.
India Today's clarification: India Today posted a clarification on X stating that the viral video was digitally manipulated from India Today's broadcast of the India First show.
The original broadcast was a report on the Pakistani Prime Minister's conversation with the Lebanese Prime Minister. The footage, which was aired on was digitally manipulated.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows authentic footage from an India Today report.
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