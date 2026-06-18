Rivals in Bengal, Allies in Parliament: BJP's Tactical Distance From TMC Rebels

But here the second reason is important—while the BJP was willing to accommodate defectors into its fold prior to the 2026 victory, the party is likely to be wary of the public angst towards TMC leaders being transmitted to itself in case of a merger. There is also a fear of “Trinamoolikaran” of the BJP in Bengal, with Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP President in the state, himself denying space to defectors who attempt to join the party following the 2026 defeat.

Moreover, public anger has taken to the streets, parading and humiliating TMC strongmen who had propelled the cut-money system of corruption in rural Bengal and the syndicate rule in Kolkata with fear and threats.

The BJP at this time also has a well-entrenched leadership, who will be less than interested in giving up the 20 seats the rebel TMC MPs hold for 2029 in case of a merger. Having suffered through the 2021 post-poll violence under the TMC and campaigned against the very people on charges of corruption, cut-money culture, syndicate extortion and criminal nexus, the hypocrisy would be palpable.

A merger would mean betrayal to both the Bengal leadership, who would not want to share power with erstwhile TMC rivals, and to the voters, who were promised an uncompromising eradication of the Trinamool raj.