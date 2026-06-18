AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Bees Swarming Over E20 Fuel in Tanks

advertisement
A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show swarms of ants and bees gathering around a vehicle's fuel tank due to ethanol blended E20 fuel inside.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search, and we did not find any credible reports supporting the claim.
When we conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found the account that shared the original video.
The user has added an AI label to the post, which the video contained AI-generated or AI-manipulated content.
This led us to run the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which indicated that the video is 71 percent likely to be AI-generated.
We ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, which showed that three detectors flagged the viral clip as being AI-generated.
PIB's clarification: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking unit issued a clarification stating that the claims are fake and that there is no identifiable attractant associated with E20 fuel that would cause ants or other insects to surround the vehicle fuel caps.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of bees gathering around vehicle fuel tanks.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)