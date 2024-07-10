'Why Arrive In Baniyan?': People On Justin Bieber's Look For Ambani Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities saw an extravagant lineup of international pop artists such as Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and most recently, Justin Bieber.
According to Hindustan Times, Bieber reportedly received a staggering 10 million USD (approximately Rs 83 crores) for his performance at the couple’s Sangeet ceremony. One might expect that after such a hefty paycheck, the international star would arrive accompanied by his entourage, dressed in impeccable attire.
Unfortunately, his look was underwhelming.
For his performance, Bieber sported a black baseball cap, a white vest, blue checkered boxers peeking out, oversized black pants. Initially, he wore a cream-coloured jacket that he later took off, and at one point, he accessorised with funky sunglasses.
One user wrote, "Admittedly I am not rich and fashionable, so I can’t understand why at a premium event one Guy will wear Baniyan with his Kachha Showing while other guy will wear an attire made of Scooter Seat Cover."
Take a look:
Netizens took to social media to talk about it. Here's what they said:
