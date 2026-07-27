Has a Student Protester Injured in Police Action Died? No, Viral Image Is AI

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An image showing a garlanded photo of a young woman is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows a student who died after police action against the Cockroach Janta Party-led protesters in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 20 July.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to more posts sharing the claim, but no credible sources sharing it with any relevant information.
A keyword search for 'CJP protest death' also did not yield any relevant, credible results about deaths during, after, or being the result of the protest or police action.
We came across an Instagram post by PTI's multimedia wing, where a Delhi Police official rubbished the claim about a woman dying, stating that "no deaths occurred during the demonstration."
AI checks true: We ran the image through AI-generated content detectors, such as Hive Moderation and Sightengine.
Hive Moderation showed a 100 percent certainty about the image being an AI-generated one.
Sightengine too gave the image a 94 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
OpenAI's Verify, a tool which checks whether a piece of media was created using their tools, confirmed that the image was made using OpenAI's platforms.
Injured protester: A 21-year-old woman, identified as Sakshi, was injured during a stampede-like situation during protest and was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on 20 July.
On 23 July, she was taken off the ventilator and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after gaining consciousness and responding to commands, Hindustan Times reported.
As on 26 July, she continues to be in the hospital under tight police security, with no one outside of her immediate family being allowed to meet her, Bhaskar reported.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the photo of a woman who died after police action during the recent protests at Jantar Mantar.
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