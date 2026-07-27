Video of Piyush Goyal Wanting ‘Cockroaches’ To Be Hanged Is a Deepfake

"It is my clear belief that we should publicly hang two or three cockroaches. So that this Cockroach Janata Party realises the reality of what our power is and to what extent we can go. When these people see two or three of their cockroaches hanging like this, all their ruckus will be pacified, and they will end their protest themselves and run away with their tails between their legs. My direct advice to Modi ji is that without any hesitation, he should do exactly what he did in Gujarat. This is now the only way left to deal with these miscreants."