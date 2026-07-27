SC Says Peaceful Protest Is a Right, Lists NEET Police Excesses Case for July 28

The Supreme Court of India is examining petitions concerning alleged police excesses, including lathi charges, during the July 2026 NEET protest in Delhi.

The matter involves claims of excessive force used by Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces against students participating in the Sansad Chalo march on 20 July.

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, and a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana have scheduled the hearing for 28 July 2026.