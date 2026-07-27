Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show People Carrying a Leopard at CJP Protest in Bihar? No!

Does This Video Show People Carrying a Leopard at CJP Protest in Bihar? No!

We found out that the video is unrelated and dates back to May 2026.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a crowd lifting a leopard is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show an incident from the CJP protest in Bihar.</p></div>
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A video of a crowd lifting a leopard is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show an incident from the CJP protest in Bihar.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a crowd lifting a leopard is going viral on the internet, claiming to show an incident from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Bihar.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old, unrelated and shows a leopard that was killed by the villagers in Bihar's Purnea district.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding the CJP Protests and the Delhi Police

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 27 May 2026 that shared the same visuals.

  • According to the video's caption, it shows a lion that was killed in Tikapatti village in Bihar's Purnea district (sic).

The video was uploaded in May 2026. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We found another video, uploaded on 30 May 2026, that shared the same visuals.

  • The video is captioned, "A shocking incident from Bihar has sparked fresh concern after a leopard was seen surrounded and allegedly harassed by a group of people."

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • After running a keyword search, we found two articles reporting a leopard killing incident in the Tikapatti area.

  • The report by ETV Bharat, published on 27 May 2026, states that a leopard that had been terrorising the residents was killed by the villagers in the Tikapatti police station area, Bihar.

The report published by ETV Bharat.

(Source: ETV Bharat /Screenshot)

  • An article by Ap7am reported that a leopard that had been allegedly terrorising the villagers of Chakla Bahiyar under the Tikapatti police station area of Bihar's Purnea district was killed by the villagers.

The report by Ap7am.

(Source: Ap7am/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a leopard that was killed by the villagers in Bihar's Purnea district.

Also ReadClipped Video Showing Islamic Slogans Being Raised at CJP Protest Is Misleading

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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