Does This Video Show People Carrying a Leopard at CJP Protest in Bihar? No!

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A video of a crowd lifting a leopard is going viral on the internet, claiming to show an incident from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Bihar.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is old, unrelated and shows a leopard that was killed by the villagers in Bihar's Purnea district.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on that shared the same visuals.
According to the video's caption, it shows a lion that was killed in Tikapatti village in Bihar's Purnea district (sic).
We found another video, uploaded on , that shared the same visuals.
The video is captioned, "A shocking incident from Bihar has sparked fresh concern after a leopard was seen surrounded and allegedly harassed by a group of people."
After running a keyword search, we found two articles reporting a leopard killing incident in the Tikapatti area.
The report by ETV Bharat, published on , states that a leopard that had been terrorising the residents was killed by the villagers in the Tikapatti police station area, Bihar.
An article by Ap7am reported that a leopard that had been allegedly terrorising the villagers of Chakla Bahiyar under the Tikapatti police station area of Bihar's Purnea district was killed by the villagers.
Conclusion: The video shows a leopard that was killed by the villagers in Bihar's Purnea district.
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