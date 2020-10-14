Video From 2019 Revived As Recent Heavy Rains in Hyderabad

The video is actually from 2019 when several areas of Hyderabad were left flooded due to heavy rains. Sonal Gupta The video is actually from 2019, when several areas of the city were left flooded due to heavy rains. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is actually from 2019 when several areas of Hyderabad were left flooded due to heavy rains.

A video from 2019 is being shared as recent visuals from Hyderabad, which has been affected badly due the heavy rainfall it has been receiving for the last two days.

CLAIM

Several social media users shared the video as a recent one of Hyderabad rain, which has killed at least 13 people so far, according to news agency IANS.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video is actually from last year, and not of the recent situation in Hyderabad. A reverse image search led us to several videos which were dated 25 September 2019. YouTube channels like A18 Telangana News, TS Today News and other users had shared the video as flooding in Osman Gunj area of Hyderabad, last year. With a keyword search of the same, filtered by a time period in September 2019, we also came across a News18 report, carrying the video. Dated 26 September 2019, the video was uploaded with the caption, in Telugu: “Several vehicles were washed away in the floods at Mozam Zahi Market in Osman Ganj area. It is noteworthy that along with them several people were also washed away.”

We also got in touch with a local reporter who confirmed to us that the visuals are from Osmangunj, but are old. Evidently, an old video from 2019 has been revived as Hyderabad receiving heavy rainfall.

