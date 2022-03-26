North Korea Has 'More in Store' Post 'Monster Missile' Test, Says Worried US

North Korea successfully launched its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile on 24 March at Pyongyang. Following this, US said that Kim Jong-un likely has "more in store" after this missile launch.

As Washington called for tougher international sanctions at the UN Security Council on 25 March, the White House raised a warning about North Korea's weapons.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters travelling onboard Air Force One with President Joe Biden that they see this as a pattern of testing and provocation from North Korea as they think there is likely more in store.