North Korea Tests Intercontinental Ballistic Missile; Japan, US Condemn Move

North Korea reportedly conducted its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever on Thursday, 24 March, the militaries of Japan and South Korea said as they expressed their outrage over the matter, AFP reported.

In retaliation, South Korea's military said it fired missiles from the ground, sea and air.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missile was fired on Thursday afternoon from "Sunan and had a range of 6,200 kilometres (3,850 miles)", AFP reported.