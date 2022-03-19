Russia Admits Using Hypersonic Missiles To Destroy Weapons Cache in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, for the first time, confirmed the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, 19 March.
"The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to Russian state media RIA Novosti.
It has a claimed range of more than 2,000 km, Mach 10 speed, and an ability to perform evasive manoeuvers at every stage of its flight. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and can be launched from Tu-22M3 bombers or MIG 31 K interceptors.
Kinzal first entered the Russian military service in 2017 and was one of strategic weapons unveiled by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.
Putin had earlier said that the country began to create hypersonic weapons as a response to USA's deployment of strategic weapons.
The Ivano-Frankivsk region lies in the western part of Ukraine and shares a 50km border with NATO member Poland.