UP's Republic Day Tableau Features Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Government Schemes

Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Rajpath Republic Day parade showcased the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and depicted the schemes implemented by the state government.

The state's tableau highlighted the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to emphasise how it had helped in the areas of skill development and employment. The scheme aims at adopting the ODOP approach to reap benefits of scale in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services, and marketing of products.